Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

MUFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 75,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

