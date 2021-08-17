Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Hits $28.76 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $298.76 or 0.00651597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $186.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00135428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00159674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,842.59 or 0.99981885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00920720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.37 or 0.06953770 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 96,272 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.