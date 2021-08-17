Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $27.35 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $63,888.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.74 or 0.00049945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.08 or 1.00240358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00914482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.19 or 0.06977468 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,926 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.