Mina (MINA) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00007489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $673.76 million and approximately $82.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 196,307,384 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

