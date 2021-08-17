Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,662,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.