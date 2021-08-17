Millennium Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

