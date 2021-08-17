Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 224,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.