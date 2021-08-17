MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.