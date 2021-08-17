Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

