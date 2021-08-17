Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.