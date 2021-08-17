Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $303.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

