MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MICT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 22,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,057. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of MICT worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

