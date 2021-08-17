MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MICT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 22,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,057. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.
MICT Company Profile
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
