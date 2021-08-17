Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

