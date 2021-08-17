Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

MCHP stock opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.27. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

