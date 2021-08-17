Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 82.5% in July

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFH opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

