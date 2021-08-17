Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

