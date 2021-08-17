Membership Collective Group Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 24th (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group’s (NYSE:MCG) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. Membership Collective Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Membership Collective Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE:MCG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

