Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MGPPF remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Megaport has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

