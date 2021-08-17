Megacoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $275,071.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00389061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,618,450 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

