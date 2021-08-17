MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 3,275,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Several brokerages have commented on MEGEF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

