Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

