Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 56 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

