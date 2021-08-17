Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,970 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

