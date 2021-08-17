Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 28,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.