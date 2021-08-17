Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 543,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 172.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 572,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,089,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

