Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 1.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. 87,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,571. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.