Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 53,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 439,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,942,352. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.