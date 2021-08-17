Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,106 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,255,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 780,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,999. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75.

