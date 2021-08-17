McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

