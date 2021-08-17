Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

PAVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $5.99 on Friday. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $502.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PAVmed by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PAVmed by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

