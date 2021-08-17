Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NGS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
