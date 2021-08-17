Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NGS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

