Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $307,743.55 and approximately $128,735.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.39 or 0.06835260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00151275 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

