Martin Investment Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in ASML by 23.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $15.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $771.36. 10,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $721.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

