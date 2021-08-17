Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 560.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

IAC stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. 13,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

