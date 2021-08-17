Marlowe (LON:MRL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock.

MRL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

LON MRL opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 829.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89). The company has a market capitalization of £620.08 million and a PE ratio of -259.35.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

