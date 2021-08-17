MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
MKTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.