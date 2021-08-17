MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.