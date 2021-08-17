ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

ManTech International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,482 shares of company stock worth $3,757,309. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

