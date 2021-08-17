Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

