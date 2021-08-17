Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJWL remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,052,656. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

