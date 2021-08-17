Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Up 123.5% in July

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MASN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

