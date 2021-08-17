Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in July

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
URNXF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
