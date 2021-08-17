Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

