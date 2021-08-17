MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 633,641 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.