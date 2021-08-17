Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSGS stock opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.54. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

