Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 60.6% in July

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the July 15th total of 660,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of LDL stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 92,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

