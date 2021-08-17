LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,300. The company has a market capitalization of $415.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.86. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $168.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

