Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNEGY remained flat at $$29.75 during trading on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.