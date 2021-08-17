Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $28.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 128,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.