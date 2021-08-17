Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LFT. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.