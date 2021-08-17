Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $372.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

