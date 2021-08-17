Lua Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.